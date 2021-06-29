Olympian Simone Biles is back home in Texas and already missing iconic St. Louis food

Simone Biles tweeted Tuesday she already misses Imo’s Pizza. Imo's Pizza Twitter

Simone Biles gave a shoutout Tuesday to an iconic St. Louis-area restaurant — Imo’s Pizza.

The Tokyo-bound gymnast was in St. Louis last week for the U.S. Olympic Trials, and while she was there she made sure to grab a slice from the famous pizza place.

“We hope you enjoyed our Square Beyond Compare, @Simone_Biles,” Imo’s Pizza posted on Twitter last week. The post included a picture of Biles in her hotel room smiling while eating a slice of the square pizza.

She also took in some of the famous St. Louis attractions. Biles posted a photo on Instagram last week of her outside the Gateway Arch.

Biles went on to win the Olympic trials to secure her spot in the Olympics. Whether Imo’s Pizza was her secret to success is unclear, but she made it known she’s quite fond of the St. Louis-area delicacy.

“Back in Houston and already missing Imo’s,” Biles tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Imo’s responded to the Olympian, “We miss you!!!”

Biles will represent the U.S. on the national gymnastics team at the Summer Olympics, which begin next month. She has not lost an all-around competition since 2013.