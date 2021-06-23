National
Pedestrian bridge collapses on interstate in DC, injuring at least 4, officials say
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto an interstate in Washington D.C., injuring at least four people, officials say.
The bridge across Interstate 295 fell onto the southbound lanes Wednesday morning in northeast D.C., police say.
Four people were taken to the hospital after six were assessed at the scene, officials say.
A truck was partially under the bridge, causing a diesel fuel leak, officials say. A hazmat unit is responding.
Officials say at least one other vehicle was hit by debris.
The collapse blocked traffic in southbound and northbound lanes.
A video posted by The DMV Daily showed cars halted by the collapse. Traffic was backed up for miles, the news outlet reported.
Another video showed the truck smashed underneath the bridge.
