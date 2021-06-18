After stealing SUV, man drives around shooting at homes and cars, Kentucky cops say

A Louisville man is accused of several shootings Thursday night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man led officers in Louisville on a wild chase Thursday after he stole an SUV and used it during several shootings throughout the night, police say.

Here’s a timeline of the events that occurred in Louisville and what led to the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathon Lawson.

8:53 p.m. — Lawson is accused of holding up Cloud 9 Smoke Shop, where he showed a black handgun and demanded everyone to lay on the ground. The firearm was later determined to be stolen, police say.

“While the victim was on the ground, (Lawson) demanded everyone to not move or he was going to kill them,” police said.

He went through the pockets of a victim and grabbed their car keys, a citation states. He then broke into the victim’s Range Rover and fled in the SUV, according to police.

9:30 p.m. — After stealing the Range Rover, Lawson parked the SUV at a home and walked to the corner of the house. Police say he fired two shots into the home.

The first bullet struck a kitchen window and nearly hit a person in the home, and the second bullet came through the front door into the closet door, according to police. Officers found one shell casing at the home.

9:35 p.m. — About a block away five minutes later, Lawson fired twice into another home, according to police. There were three people in the home.

The rounds damaged a window, two walls and the ceiling, according to police.

9:45 p.m. — Lawson is then accused of shooting at vehicles as he was driving. He shot at one vehicle carrying a 16-year-old and 17-year-old, police say.

The bullet struck the vehicle, causing it “to become disabled and inoperable,” according to an arrest citation. The damage from the bullet will cost at least $1,000, police say.

10:03 p.m. — Less than 20 minutes later, Lawson is accused of shooting at another vehicle. The victims were driving down Shenandoah Drive when Lawson shot at their car from the stolen Range Rover, according to police.

The damage to their car also exceeded $1,000,” an arrest citation states.

12:44 a.m. — Police were actively searching for Lawson when they learned someone in the Norton Commons area had his vehicle shot at, an arrest citation states. The victim left the parking lot and saw Lawson “ram his vehicle without warning.”

The witness “left the scene in fear of his life” when he saw Lawson load a magazine into a pistol and fire shots at him.

Lawson’s arrest

At 1:45 a.m., according to WDRB, Lawson was arrested at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in neighboring Oldham County.

Nearby homes were placed on lockdown as a helicopter and K-9 units tracked down the man, WLKY reported.

Lawson’s list of charges include multiple counts of wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, theft and robbery, court records show.