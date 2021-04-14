You don’t have to be Mister Rogers’ neighbor. You can own his former home. Have a look

The Rogers couple lived in the charming Northumberland Street home when their second child was born Screen grab from Realtor.com

He was a beloved childhood icon with his hit show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Now Fred Rogers’ former Pittsburgh home is on the market for $850,000.

Both he and his wife, Joanne, owned the home in the early 1960s, according to a Rollins College alumni newsletter from 1961 that announced the birth of the couple’s second child.

“Subtle sophistication meets modern lifestyles,” the listing on Coldwell Banker said. “Over 3600 square feet of charming and functional house in the desirable, walkable Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

”The house is drenched in shimmering sunlight from the many windows. Two sets of French doors adorn the spacious living room that opens onto the front porch. The calming wall colors and painted molding offer an ideal place to relax, entertain and the high ceilings and large openings on the first floor create space and flow.”

Rounding out the first floor is an adjoining dining room that could be used as a library and a kitchen with a mudroom than could double as office space.

According to the listing, four bedrooms can be found on the second floor, and a fifth bedroom as well as a space that can used as a family room is on the third.

Fred Rogers, right, talks with David Newell, a.k.a. Speedy Delivery’s Mr. McFeely, during a rehearsal for a segment of his television program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in Pittsburgh on June 8, 1993. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar AP

Rogers gained worldwide recognition thanks to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which aired from 1968-2001. He got his start by writing, producing the show “The Children’s Corner” in 1954. Rogers met his wife Joanne while he was at Rollins College, and he proposed to her during her senior year at Florida State University, NBC said.