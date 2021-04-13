Daughter of KC Chiefs CEO, Gracie Hunt, crowned Miss Kansas USA. ‘The adventure begins’

Official Miss Kansas USA Instagram Screen grab from @MissKSUsa's Instagram

Even though it’s the offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs just added another win to its list — Gracie Hunt, daughter of the NFL team’s part-owner and CEO Clark Hunt, won the title of Miss Kansas USA on Sunday.

“I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the Miss Kansas USA legacy and to represent the great state of Kansas,” Gracie Hunt said in a news release.

The 22-year-old, who works in marketing and brand development for the former Super Bowl champions, is following in the footsteps of her mother, Tavia Hunt, who was crowned Miss Kansas USA in 1993.

Winning pageants wasn’t always on Gracie Hunt’s radar — she was a soccer player growing up — but she had to give up her dream after a series of injuries sidelined her.

Since then, pageantry became her focus.

“After suffering four concussions that ended my soccer chapter, pageantry became my dream,” Gracie Hunt said to In Kansas City. “My mom was Miss Kansas USA 1993 and introduced me to pageants, and she’s been an incredible mentor.”

Currently, Gracie Hunt is pursuing her master’s degree in sport management at the University of Kansas.

OH MY GOODNESS! Dreams do come true!️ I cannot put into words how honored I am to join the VANBROS family and Miss Kansas USA legacy and represent the amazing state of Kansas! Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to God for making my prayers a reality. pic.twitter.com/MrpCklz58a — Gracie Hunt (@gracelynhunt) April 12, 2021

But that’s not all.

“She also serves as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador in addition to running her own non-profit, Breaking Barriers Through Sports, which promotes respect and inclusion of all people through a medium of sports,” the release said.

Titles aren’t new when it comes to Hunt. After all, she comes from a long line of Chiefs royalty, including her grandfather Lamar Hunt, who was not only the founder of the franchise, but also the founder of the American Football League (AFL), which ran for 10 years before merging with the National Football League in 1970.