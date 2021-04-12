Officer who fatally shot man in Brooklyn Center, Minn., is identified, career started 25 years ago

MINNEAPOLIS — The police officer who fired the fatal shot that killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright man Sunday in Brooklyn Center has a career that has spanned more than 25 years, sources told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday.

The officer has been identified by two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case as Kimberly A. Potter, 48.

Potter was first licensed as a police officer in Minnesota in 1995 at age 22, according to state records.

Among her duties during her tenure with the Brooklyn Center Police Department has been serving on the force's negotiation team.

In a previous fatal shooting of a man in the Minneapolis suburb in August 2019, Potter was among the first to arrive at the scene where Kobe Dimock-Heisler died after he allegedly rushed at officers with a knife in a home.

Potter instructed the two officers involved "to exit the residence, get into separate squad cars, turn off their body worn cameras, and to not talk to each other," according to an investigative report from the Hennepin County attorney's office. Both officers' actions were found to be justified, and no charges were filed.

She is married, has two sons who are young adults and lives with her husband to the northwest of Brooklyn Center in Champlin.