Mom dies in road-rage shooting with her young daughters in the car, Texas family says

A woman was fatally shot and a 14-year-old was injured during an apparent road rage incident, San Antonio police say. Screengrab: KENS

An apparent road rage incident in Texas left a woman dead and a 14-year-old in critical condition, police say.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, two cars pulled over on I-35 near an apartment complex in San Antonio following an argument, KABB reported.

One driver got out and started shooting at the other car, San Antonio police said, according to the outlet.

The other driver tried to escape the gunfire, but drove into a fence, KENS reported She and a 14-year-old were shot, police said.

A 7-year-old in the car was not injured, according to KABB.

The woman, 38, died at a hospital and the teen is in critical condition, police said, per KENS.

Family members identified the woman as Lucia Mendoza, KSAT reported. Mendoza’s brother, Jesus Vega, told the outlet that Mendoza was heading home from a shopping a trip with her two daughters at the time of the incident.

He told KSAT Mendoza’s 7-year-old tried to call family members for help.

“She was like ‘help, help! Mommy needs help! Sister too! They need help,’” he said, per KSAT. “She was scared. Now she knows she basically saw her mom pass away in front of her.”

Authorities said the other driver fled the scene before police arrived, KENS reported.

They’re looking for a “brown-colored suburban-type vehicle,” according to the outlet.

Police have not made any arrests, KENS reported.

