5,000 people take over part of national forest for chaotic party, Arizona officials say

More than 5,000 people gathered for an illegal party at Tonto National Forest in Arizona. Screengrab from Tonto National Forest's Facebook page.

Thousands of people converged on Arizona’s Tonto National Forest over the weekend for an “unauthorized event,” wildlife officials said, and mayhem ensued.

Forest Protection Officers out on patrol Saturday night described a “surge of people,” plus cars, RVs and all-terrain vehicles, some driven sober, some not, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“Over 5,000 people showed up placing the public, Forest Service personnel and first responders at risk,” the service said.

Gunfire echoed from people target shooting “with unknown backstops.”

Illegal fireworks were used, and attendees were seen speeding, driving recklessly, and double-riding.

Partiers blocked off sections of the main roads and in some cases, set up camps in the roadways.

The chaos caused so much congestion that, following a collision between two ATVs, a medical helicopter had to be flown in to evacuate one of the injured.

“By evening’s end, there were seven vehicle accidents and multiple reports of stolen OHVs (off-highway vehicles),” officials said.

For gatherings of over 75 people, Tonto National Forest requires an application for approval.

Forest officials believe the party was organized on Facebook.

“Don’t be a part of the problem,” officials said. “Report these illegal Facebook meet up events to our district offices.”