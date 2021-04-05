US Border Patrol agents arrest Yemeni men on FBI terrorism watch list

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested two Yemeni men on a terrorism watch list, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The men, ages 33 and 26, were arrested Jan. 29 and March 30 on suspicion of illegally entering the United States after being apprehended several miles from the Calexico Port of Entry in California.

The agency did not release the names of the two men. Both were on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and on a “no-fly list,” according to the agency.

Officials said they found a cellphone SIM card hidden underneath the insole of the 33-year-old.

In a statement, an agency spokesman said that “encounters of known and suspected terrorists at our borders are very uncommon.”