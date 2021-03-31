4 killed in mass shooting in Orange County, Calif.

LOS ANGELES — Four people were killed Wednesday evening in a mass shooting in Orange, police said.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said officers received a call about 5:30 p.m. local time of shots fired and responded to a business at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue in Orange, east of Anaheim. The address is a beige, two-story office complex that contains a number of small businesses.

The officers were fired on as they arrived, and they returned fire, Amat said.

Four people, including one child, had been confirmed dead as of Wednesday evening, police said. A fifth person was injured; the extend of his or her injuries wasn’t clear.

The shooter was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Amat said. There is no current threat to the public, she added.

The incident in Orange follows two recent mass shootings that have spurred new calls for gun control measures. Eight people, six of them of Asian descent, were killed earlier this month in a series of shootings at Atlanta-area spas. Six days later, a man opened fire in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10.

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., said on Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more.”