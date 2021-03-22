Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell seeks to toss Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit

Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell asked a judge to dismiss a defamation suit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., the election software company she accused of hatching a vast conspiracy to steal the election for Democrats.

In her request, filed Monday in Washington, D.C., Powell argues the court doesn’t have jurisdiction because Dominion failed to properly tie her allegedly defamatory statements to the city. She asked the judge to consider transferring the case to Texas, where she lives, if her motion to dismiss the case is denied.

Powell described Dominion’s $1.3 billion suit as a “sprawling and impermissibly incoherent complaint” that was part of a “well-orchestrated public relations campaign to save their business.”

Dominion’s lawyer Tom Clare didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Powell’s filing.

Clare and his partner Libby Locke represent Dominion in lawsuits against Powell, Rudy Giuliani and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell seeking a total of $3.9 billion for falsely claiming its voting machines were used to cheat in the 2020 election. The married couple, who run their own boutique firm, are waging a battle at the heart of an effort to stop a continuing stream of disinformation from Donald Trump’s supporters — and haven’t ruled out suing Trump himself.