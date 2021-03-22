‘Vaccination Day’ video spoofs ‘Frozen’ song — and has many relating to this NC family

The Holderness family’s newest parody celebrates the COVID-19 vaccine to the tune of a song from “Frozen.” Screen grab/YouTube

A North Carolina family’s video celebrates the COVID-19 vaccine — and hits home for many people who are starting to venture out into the world for the first time in a year.

“It’s Vaccination Day,” which is set to the tune of “For the First Time in Forever” from the movie “Frozen,” has been watched more than 425,000 times since the Holderness family posted it on their YouTube channel last week.

Penn Holderness, a former television news anchor in Raleigh, sings about all the things he can do after being fully vaccinated, like going to bars and seeing “actual real life people.”

“Appointments are open. I’m Group 4. I don’t have to stay here anymore,” he belts out.

“For the first time in forever, I can see my dad and mom,” he sings. “For the first time in forever, all my fear of death is gone. ’Cause when you have asthma, it’s scary. But in like 40 days, for the first time in forever, I think I’ll be okay.”

The Holdernesses rose to fame in 2013 when their “Christmas Jammies” video went viral. The Raleigh family has continued releasing spoofs on their YouTube channel, which has more than 650,000 subscribers.

“Christmas Jammies” was featured in a “Saturday Night Live” skit, and the family hosted the “Great Christmas Video Countdown” on The CW in 2018.

This isn’t the family’s first coronavirus-related parody.

In January, they posted “Come on Vaccine” and sang to the tune of “Come on Eileen” about wanting to get vaccinated.

Kim Holderness told “Today” the couple “tried to go through everything that’s been going through our minds right now” to create the new video.

“Penn wrote the lyrics and played the song for me and somewhere he said — I got to see my dad and mom and I just started weeping,” she told “Today.” “I haven’t hugged my mom in a year.”

But the emotions that come with being vaccinated bring a stark realization: Eventually, we have to leave our homes. At one point in the parody, Kim Holderness is hiding in her house from a friend asking her to go out.

“She actually didn’t mind this quarantine. Conceal. Don’t feel. Put on a show. She actually doesn’t want to go,” Penn Holderness sings. “But she can’t always be here. She cannot leave in fear. She may actually put on a brassiere. For the first time in forever, she will get a pedicure.”

Several people commented on the video expressing similar feelings about getting the vaccine.

“Anyone else laughing and also crying with how they captured every feeling in this?!” one person wrote.

“This is hilarious. And so touching about Penn maybe being able to visit his parents,” another wrote. “I laughed and then almost teared up at that part.”

“I’m with Kim,” someone wrote. “I want my vaccine, but ... do I really have to start peopling again?”