Artsy California home once owned by Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet listed for $7.8 million

The artistic California estate that rock star Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet owned when they were together has hit the market in Venice Beach for nearly $7.8 million — and it’s every artist’s dream home.

The two-story, 5,400-square-foot house has an “80’s design” vibe, along with a large artist’s studio, an exotic garden landscape and a rainbow interior.

“Meticulous attention was paid to every detail of the home,” the listing said. “The working studio, designed by award-winning architect Steven Ehrlich, has soaring 30-foot ceilings and is currently used as a painting atelier and a production office. Past uses include photography, sculpture and a music and dance space. Its perfect as a large-scale, work-from-home solution or a significant car collection.”

Kravitz and Bonet weren’t the only creative masterminds who owned the house. Another previous owner was bronze sculptor Guy Dill, who has pieces in the Museum of Modern Art, Homes & Gardens reported.

Lisa Bonet, left, and Lenny Kravitz arrive at Saint Laurent at the Palladium at the Hollywood Palladium on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. Rich Fury Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Kravitz and Bonet bought the home in 1987, the year they married, and their daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, spent her childhood there, Robb Report said. Even though they divorced in 1993, the couple held onto the estate until 2000.

The interior of the house was redone with new flooring, kitchen and bathroom with high-end touches, according to Robb Report.