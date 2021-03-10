Prosecutors want to present ‘spark-of-life’ testimony about George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the pretrial motions discussed before jurors arrived Wednesday focused on what "spark-of-life" testimony that Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill would allow in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors said they wanted to put up two "spark-of-life" witnesses to talk about Floyd.

The state Supreme Court allows "spark-of-life" testimony to show the victim as living person, not merely a faceless victim. Generally, one witness and one photograph of the usually smiling victim are allowed.

"The idea is that the prosecution gets to show the deceased in life," former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty said.

Ted Sampsell-Jones, Mitchell-Hamline School of Law professor, said prosecutors want "spark-of-life" testimony about Floyd to show him as a human, make the jurors feel sympathy for him, his family and the loss of his life.

Moriarty, who has more than three decades of trial experience, said that "outside a courtroom, it's important for people to understand who George Floyd was. But inside a courtroom, it's not an element of the offense."

Unlike most everything else the jury will hear at trial, "spark-of-life" testimony isn't evidence so it's tightly controlled by the judge and carries risk for both the prosecution and the defense.

If the witness starts talking about "character traits," that opens the door to the defense bringing in the flip side, less flattering aspects of their character.

For example, prosecutors in this case might want to talk about Floyd's struggles to overcome drug addiction, but that could allow the defense to ask about the extent of his illegal drug use.

"Spark-of-life" witnesses also bring emotion into the courtroom so they're "directly contradictory to what the judge tells the jury not to do, which is base their decisions on emotions," Moriarty said. "I've seen jurors cry during that kind of testimony."

Cahill told the lawyers in the courtroom with Chauvin that he would allow "spark-of-life" witnesses to talk about Floyd being beloved by his family but they cannot provide "character evidence" about him or refer to him as a "gentle giant."

The lawyers and Cahill will talk further about the parameters of the testimony and the number of "spark-of-life" witnesses once the trial starts.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

