Ex-amusement center worker admits he hid cameras to spy on girls in Missouri, feds say

Jeffrey Eisenbath, former employee of Adrenaline Zone in St. Charles, Missouri, pleaded guilty to installing hidden cameras at the amusement center and church. Photo by Scott Berson

A Missouri man has admitted to installing secret cameras in bathrooms at an amusement center and church, authorities say.

Jeffrey Eisenbath, a former employee at Adrenaline Zone in St. Charles, Missouri, pleaded guilty Monday to federal child pornography charges, according to court records.

In January 2018, Eisenbath was arrested after the discovery of a hidden camera in the women’s bathroom at the laser tag and bumper car complex, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Eisenbath was recorded installing the camera by the device itself, authorities said.

An employee found the camera a week after Eisenbath installed it to “secretly record young girls,” according to the plea agreement.

When Eisenbath was arrested, Adrenaline Zone told McClatchy News in a statement it was “deeply saddened by the news of the recent events and their potential negative impact on the community.”

“If true, the alleged events in no way reflect the values and standards we expect among our staff,” Adrenaline Zone said.

Eisenbath also installed a hidden camera in a general bathroom by the sanctuary of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy, where he volunteered, authorities said.

A forensic analysis of Eisenbath’s laptop computer revealed he secretly recorded girls in the bathroom of a home, according to the plea agreement. Eisenbath told investigators the girls are the children of an acquaintance from Pennsylvania whom he babysat, authorities say.

Additionally, Eisenbath’s computer and an external hard drive contained hundreds of images of child pornography, authorities say.

Eisenbath pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in June.

In November 2018, Eisenbath was sentenced to four years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of invasion of privacy in St. Charles County, according to court records. Child pornography possession and invasion of privacy charges are still pending in Lincoln County.