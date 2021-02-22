Want to live in a historic, 1926 Denver theater? You can for $5.5 million. Take a look

The Holiday, formerly named the Egyptian Theater, was built in the early 1900s and located in the heart of Highland, Denver. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A historic theater located in the heart of Highland neighborhood of Denver can be your new home for $5.5 million.

The Holiday, formally known as the Egyptian Theater, was built in 1926 and features 15 residential units, a single retail unit, two offices, and, of course, the 5,000-square-foot theater space.

“In the 1950s, the theater was renovated, and all the traces of its original Egyptian Revival design were covered over with plaster and all the alcoves were boarded up,” the Denver Architecture Foundation said. “It reopened as the Holiday Theater, whose marquee still adorns the facade. It was the first theater in Colorado to feature Spanish-language films, which were presented from the 1960s into the 1980s. Many people in the community still remember going to movies at the Holiday on Saturday mornings and evenings.”

The building where the theater calls home opened up in 1914 and has been many things, including a shop, restaurant and a church.

The standout in this historic spot happens to be the Egyptian Revival design of the space, which was wildly popular in the early 19th century before it became popular again later down the line. The style was “often chosen for buildings representing eternity and the afterlife,” the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission said. “The Egyptian Revival Style flourished yet again for public buildings (especially movie theaters) from 1920 to 1930, often utilizing poured concrete as a building material.”

