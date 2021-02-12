Rapper Big Sean selling California mansion with nightclub for $12.5M. Take a look

The rapper bought the house from rock legend Slash in 2017 Screen grab from Realtor.com

Only four short years ago, the Beverly Hills mansion owned by Big Sean looked, well, dramatically different.

At the time, it was owned by rock legend Slash and came with faux alligator wallpaper, pirate-ship chandeliers and multicolored rooms, the Los Angeles Times reports.

But after a dramatic interior shift to simple elegance, the rapper has placed the mansion back on the market for $12.5 million.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Situated in the prestigious, 24-hour, guard-gated Beverly Hills enclave of Mulholland Estates, this Contemporary/Transitional residence has been masterfully refreshed for the modern lifestyle,” the listing said. “Offering absolute privacy and serenity, the approx 10,971-square-foot estate captures far-reaching canyon and city views while providing unmatched amenities for entertaining.”

Grand piano Screen grab from Realtor.com

Aside from the sleek décor inside, one of the stand-outs the mansion features is a lower level designed for pure entertaining — with a recording studio, movie theater and even a nightclub with a dancing pole.

Recording studio Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate has seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, including a primary suite with a fireplace, dressing room and balcony.

Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

When the rapper purchased the house from the Guns N’ Roses guitarist in 2017, it was an amenity-rich property with some intriguing decorations.

And yes, that also included rooms filled with leather, Curbed Los Angeles said.

Rapper Big Sean attends the Spring/Summer 2020 Savage X Fenty show, presented by Amazon Prime, at the Barclays Center on Tuesday, Sept, 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sean Michael Leonard Anderson — or Big Sean, as he’s known in the rap community — rose up the hip-hop ranks when he was signed by Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music and Island Def in 2007 after West met him at a radio station, Hip Hop Scriptures said.