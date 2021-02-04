Ice breaks apart into floes, stranding dozens fishing in Wisconsin bay, officials say

Dozens were stranded on ice floes off Door County, Wisconsin, requiring the Coast Guard and other agencies to rescue them near Sturgeon Bay, officials say. Photo from Door County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

A large crack in the ice on a Wisconsin bay stranded dozens of anglers, who had to be rescued, officials say.

Three ice floes broke off from the shore Thursday morning near the mouth of Sturgeon Bay, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Agencies deployed helicopters and boats for the large-scale ice rescue.

Sturgeon Bay is a popular fishing destination with a waterway that links Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard said about 20 ice fishermen had been rescued by noon with more still in need of help, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

“The wind picked up out the east and it basically broke an ice shelf off and opened up a lead,” Coast Guard Master Chief Justin Olson told Wisconsin Public Radio.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office said a large “gap in the ice” extended along the shoreline and weather conditions “changing dramatically” posed a risk.

A rescuer told a WBAY reporter that the ice was cracking at an “alarming rate” Thursday afternoon.

The area is under a winter storm warning until Friday, the news outlet reported.

Emergency responders took Action 2 News' Joshua Peguero out during the ice rescue on Sturgeon Bay. Here's a look at the conditions: pic.twitter.com/mfUGsLR14C — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) February 4, 2021

By 1 p.m., the Coast Guard said more than 60 people had been rescued, WLUK reported. Emergency crews remained on the ice to ensure no one else was in danger, the news outlet reported.

A local fire department warned people to stay off the ice with rescues underway.

“No fish is worth getting injured,” Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald posted on Facebook. “You also are placing every emergency responder in danger for your actions.”