Casino mogul Steve Wynn’s colossal California mansion on market for $110M. Take a look

The estate resides on a 2.69-acre lot in the Benedict Canyon area.
The estate resides on a 2.69-acre lot in the Benedict Canyon area. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Casino developer Steven Wynn is hoping to profit off of his ginormous Beverly Hills estate by listing it for $110 million, a mansion that he purchased for $47.8 million in 2015 from Guess co-founder Maurice Marciano, according to Realtor.com.

While the price hike might seem steep even for the California real estate market, he has his reasons.

Steve Wynn house #2.jpg
Tennis court Screen grab from Realtor.com

The billionaire added around 8,000 square feet to that already colossal mansion, taking it from 19,000 to over 27,000 square feet.

Steve Wynn house #8.jpg
Sitting room Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to Mansion Global, a trio of professionals were involved in the property’s “overhaul,” including landscaping by Robert Truskowski, architecture by William Hablinski and interior design by Roger Thomas.

Steve Wynn house #5.jpg
Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Inside, the mansion comes with everything a billionaire, or Hollywood bigwig, could ever dream up: Indoor/outdoor main dining area, theater screening room, spa suite, full gym, grand living room, wine room, elevator, primary suite with dual amenities, four en-suite guest bedrooms, full kitchen, three staff bedrooms and a guest lanai suite.

Steve Wynn house #7.jpg
Sitting room with fire place Screen grab from Realtor.com


“Everything Steve does, he does to the highest standard,” listing agent Leonard Rabinowitz of Hilton & Hyland told Mansion Global. “I go into $100 million houses and they say ‘this is our screening room’ and there’s a projector from Best Buy hanging from the ceiling. This has a projection room with a quarter million dollars worth of equipment. That’s a testament of how he does stuff.”

AP19344859260690.jpg
FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP


Wynn is the former CEO of Wynn Resorts who stepped down amid accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018, according to NPR. He has denied the allegations.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
