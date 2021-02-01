Kelly Clarkson drops price on California farmhouse to $8.9 million. Have a look

After listing her stunning Encino, California farmhouse for $10 million last year, Grammy-award winning artist Kelly Clarkson has dropped the price to $8.995, according to the listing on Compass.

The modern home was custom built by Clarkson and spans over a 10,000 square feet, a news release said. The eight bedroom, 11 bathroom home includes special details like hand-poured sinks, handmade barn doors, “artist commissioned light fixtures” and more.

“There’s a farmhouse feel throughout, with rustic wood drawing the eye across the exterior,” the Los Angeles Times said. “Inside, living spaces are bright and open, with clean lines and walls of glass. The kitchen is a highlight, complete with three islands and a dramatic marble backsplash.”

There is also a home theater, wine room, pool, spa, built-in lounge, fire pit, an outdoor-kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a two-level guesthouse with a kitchen and two bathrooms.

The neighborhood is equally impressive, with neighbors like Samuel l. Jackson and Selena Gomez, according to a news release.

Clarkson, a Fort Worth native, has also reduced the price of her 20,000 square-foot waterfront home in Henderson, Tennessee from $7.49 million to $6.95 million, the Sacramento Bee reported. Originally, the house was listed at $8.85 million in 2017.

FILE - Singer Kelly Clarkson is greeted by President Barack Obama, left, and Vice President Joe Biden at the ceremonial swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol during the 57th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 21, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP

Clarkson shot to fame after winning the first season of “American Idol” in 2002 and served as a coach on “The Voice.” Currently, she hosts her own talk show titled “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on NBC.