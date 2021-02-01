Massive snowstorm continues to pummel NYC

NEW YORK — A massive nor’easter slamming the New York City area Monday morning had already dumped more than 6 inches of snow as measured in Central Park as the deluge shut down the morning commute, officials said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for the city, the Hudson Valley and Long Island on Monday.

The governor spent the morning driving himself from Albany to the city in a Ford Bronco he bought for one of his daughters.

“If you’re not an essential worker, you shouldn’t be out here. I’m telling you, I’m on the road now and it is horrendous,” he said on CBS 880. “People could get stranded if they’re not off the roads. And if they rely on the commuter rail at this rate of snowfall you could see the commuter rails closed. So, people should keep that in mind because if that happens, I don’t want anyone to be stranded and not be able to get home.”

Another foot or more of snow is expected, said Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Public school buildings were closed and COVID-19 vaccinations suspended as the blizzard started to affect mass transit service.

“We’re still thinking upwards of 20 inches remains possible across the city,” Ramunni said.

As the snow continued its relentless onslaught, regional transit service was being affected and portions of highways could be closed, the governor’s office said. Flights out of area airports were suspended.

At the sledding hill on W. 115th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem, Kieran Patel and his buddy Dylan Eldridge, both 10, were among the first kids to hit the downhill run about 7:45 a.m.

“It’s awesome,” Kieran said. “There’s no school, that sucks. But it’s a snow day. We can just stay out here all day!”

“Yeah, let’s just stay out here all day!” Dylan added.

“The last couple years, there’s basically no snow, so no sledding, so this has been a nice change,” said Kieran’s father, Gaurav Patel. “And reassuring from a climate standpoint!”

He noted that the storm has created a sudden sledding shortage.

“We got ours on Amazon a few weeks ago,” he said. “Yesterday I walked by the hardware store and they had like six to seven green sleds in the front window and I thought maybe I’ll pick one up and 10 minutes later, gone.”

The city declared a state of emergency from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, with only essential or emergency vehicle travel permitted.

Outdoor subway service throughout New York City was suspended starting at 2 p.m. and commuter lines will shut down later Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters COVID-19 vaccinations have been suspended through Tuesday and will be rescheduled. Schools are closed, though online learning is continuing. Outdoor dining has been canceled.

“It ain’t over till it’s over. We’re going to stay on it,” de Blasio said of the city’s storm response.

“We are just at the start of this event,” Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson added. “The total snowfall amounts are great, and we are encouraging everyone to please stay off the road.”

Carmen Bu, 55, shivered as she waiting for a crosstown M66 bus near Central Park. “It’s been rough. I’m going to work,” she said. “The bus is delayed.”

A few steps away, doorman Angelo Santiago was heading home after a shift at his building. “As of right now, it’s bearable,” he said. “But I think it’s gonna get worse. But I’ll be in bed sleeping because I’m off today and tomorrow.”

Meanwhile in Bay Ridge, Dave Resultan, 32, was rushing to the urgent care facility where he works in three pairs of pants.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I’m excited because I know it’ll be slow (today at the facility).”

The storm was centered off the coast of Delaware, near Atlantic City, Monday morning.

“It’s still slowly inching north and east,” Ramunni said.

New Yorkers should expect heavy snow intermittent throughout the day with a particular heavy patch extending into the afternoon. Winds will also be picking up to 20 to 30 mph in the city with gusts of 40 mph.

Abou Mboob, a security guard for Lincoln Center, said it never snows in his native country of Gambia, where it was 90 degrees Monday. “I love the snow,” he said, laughing. “I love it as much as it falls.”

Hezekiah Matthew, 65, was among a crew shoveling the steps of Lincoln Center. They started about 5 a.m.

“We’ll be out here till 6, 7 at night tonight, plus we gotta come in the morning,” he said. “When we get cold, we go inside, take a couple minutes to warm up, and then we come back.”

Temperatures are expected to rise somewhat into the evening, creating the potential for mixed rain and snow.

“By that point the damage is already done,” Ramunni said.

(Clayton Guse, Denis Slattery and Barry Paddock contributed to this report.)