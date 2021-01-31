Police chief resigns, officer fired after bodycam shows them using racial slurs

ATLANTA — A west Georgia police chief resigned and an officer was fired after body camera video showed them using racial slurs.

Chief Gene Allmond left his position in the Hamilton Police Department after a city official became aware of the video, WTVM-TV in Columbus reported. John Brooks, a patrolman, was terminated, according to the news station.

The video showed Allmond and Brooks having a conversation in front of the police station, WTVM reported. The men apparently were not aware that the body camera was recording them.

Both men can be heard using a racial epithet throughout the conversation, according to the report. The two can be heard talking about two prominent Black officials from Georgia and with whom they would rather have sex.

At one point, the men talked about slavery, the news station reported.

“For the most part, it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was (expletive) work,” one of the men said on the bodycam video.

“And now we give ‘em all those things and they don’t have to (expletive) work,” one of them said on the video.

WTVM said after viewing the video, it only took city leaders about an hour-and-a-half to take action, letting the chief and the officer know they would be fired if they did not resign.