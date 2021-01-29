No, Chucky the killer doll isn’t on the loose, Texas officials say after Amber Alert

The Texas Department of Safety accidentally sent out a series of Amber Alerts featuring the killer doll Chucky, suspected of kidnapping his son. Screengrab from twitter.

Texas residents got a startling warning Friday morning: Be on the lookout for a 3-foot, 1-inch male, red hair, weighing approximately 16 pounds, armed with a kitchen knife.

The killer doll Chucky is suspected of kidnapping his son, Glen, according to an Amber Alert sent out no less than three times by the Texas Department of Public Safety, KENS 5 reported.

But the Lone Star State can breathe easy, because the homicidal toy of “Child’s Play” film series fame has not come to life, nor has he absconded with his equally creepy son.

The alert was a test template shared by accident, outlets report.

Safety officials apologized for the alert, calling it the “result of a test malfunction,” DPS told KENS 5. “We apologize for the confusion this may have caused and are diligently working to ensure this does not happen again.”

In a statement to Houston outlet KPRC, one official offered a more detailed explanation of what caused the false alert.

“This was actually a test we were running on a dev server and it accidentally went out,” the official said.

The alert is garnering reactions from many Texans.

“But are they OK?” one commenter asked on Facebook.

“This would be a good one for Halloween,” wrote another.

Others were surprised to learn Chucky was a family man.

“I’ve been under a rock I didn’t know chucks had a son but hey I did know he was married so it was bound to happen.”