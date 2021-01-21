Bernie Sanders’ cozy look steals show at inauguration. And the memes keep coming

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the star of a viral internet meme after his practical outfit choice and cool demeanor were a hit at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Screenshot from @rachsyme / Twitter

Sen. Bernie Sanders (and his handmade mittens) were the real stars of Inauguration Day, according to the internet.

Sanders’ cozy, casual inaugural wear stole the show Wednesday during the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Vermont senator, who twice ran for president but lost the nomination to Biden last year, sat among the crowd of socially distanced spectators while sporting a tan insulator jacket, black trousers, a pair of knitted wool mittens made by a schoolteacher, and, of course, a face mask. His look was a far cry from the sartorial dark suits and jewel-toned overcoats worn by others in attendance.

“In Vermont, we dress warm. We know something about the cold,” Sanders said, according to CBS News. “And we’re not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that’s what I did today.”

Many were fans of the senator’s practical attire, which has since been immortalized in social media memes that put the senator in different (some unusual) settings.

Here are just a few:

Sanders’ mittens were the highlight of his Wednesday ensemble. Jen Ellis, a Vermont teacher, wrote on Twitter that she had gifted the senator with the handmade mittens a few years ago.

“They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece (made from recycled plastic bottles),” Ellis wrote, followed by the hashtag #BerniesMittens.

Ellis quickly sold out of the mittens. However, fans of Sanders’ look can now own a piece of history with an Inauguration Day Bobblehead commemorating his fashion icon status.

McClatchy News reached out to Sen. Sanders’ office for comment on Thursday and is awaiting response.