Texas mansion - well, more like a taxidermy museum - on market for $2.6M. Have a look

An 11,500-square-foot mansion in Midland, Texas has gone on the market for $2.65 million, but you might want to stay away from it if you have a fear of...taxidermy.

That’s right.

According to Realtor.com, the six bedroom, 5.5-bathroom house was decorated by two geologists with a passion for all things relating to exotic decor including safari animal hides and a plethora of light fixtures.

The chef’s kitchen has two cooking stations along with a “one-of-a-kind lighting fixture” over the island, the listing said. The elegant cooking space almost has a cafeteria sort of feel with its see-through refrigerator.

The dining room’s doorway includes “horns filled with peacock feathers,” according to Realtor.com.

Listing agent Norma Pine with Pine & Beckett Realtors explains that everything in the estate is “over the top,” in terms of furnishings – even the guesthouse (which is a bit more traditional than the main house), according to Realtor.com.

There’s also a four-car garage and an indoor pool on the nearly two-acre property, according to the listing. The one-story home, which was just built in 2018, has an “elegant master retreat” as well.

And the sellers?

“They’re ready to start another project,” Pine told Realtor.com. “They’re always on the hunt for really different stuff.”

