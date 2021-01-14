Macaulay Culkin joins calls to remove Trump’s cameo from ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump is pictured at a news conference at the Plaza Hotel in New York, Nov. 5, 1991. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) AP

Actor Macaulay Culkin says he supports the calls to remove President Donald Trump’s cameo from the 1992 film “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” after Trump was impeached for the second time Wednesday.

Culkin responded to a viral tweet on Wednesday calling for a “petition to digitally replace” Trump’s cameo.

“Sold,” Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the film, wrote in response.

Culkin responded “Bravo” to another Twitter user who posted a video showing Trump edited out of the movie.

Trump appears in the film to give directions to McCallister in New York’s Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol, the first time a U.S. president has been impeached twice. Before last week’s riot, Trump spoke outside the White House at what he billed as a “Save America Rally,” where he continued his false claims that the election was stolen from him and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol before a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls of Congress.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by bold and radical left Democrats, which is what they are doing, and stolen by the fake news media,” Trump said at the rally. “That is what they have done and what they are doing. We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

“Home Alone 2” director Chris Columbus told Business Insider that Trump “bullied his way into the movie.”

“We paid the fee, but [Trump] also said, ‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie,’” Columbus said. “So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen.”

“So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie,” the director continued.