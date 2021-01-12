Lizzie Borden’s family was found killed in this Massachusetts home. Now it’s for sale

Screengrab from The Boston Globe Facebook page

The Massachusetts house where Lizzie Borden was accused of killing two family members is on the market.

The Fall River home has sparked intrigue ever since Borden’s father and stepmother were found dead there in 1892.

Andrew and Abby Borden were likely killed with a hatchet, according to history.com. Borden, who was charged with murder in connection with the deaths, was later found not guilty.

Now, the three-story house about 50 miles south of Boston is on sale for $2 million, according to real estate agent Suzanne St. John.

“This is a turnkey operation, running lucrative day tours and evening events, and as a popular bed and breakfast destination,” officials wrote in a house listing posted on Monday. “Picture yourself serving fun hatchet cookies, tiny johnny cakes and a scrumptious breakfast to overnight guests who have just enjoyed an experience of a lifetime.”

The owner is retiring from running the home, which officials say boasts original doors and replicated décor.

“We are hoping that someone will come in and buy it and keep it as a bed and breakfast and for tours,” said St. John, according to The Boston Globe. “It’s one of the most visited tourist attractions in New England.”

Looking to buy another piece of history?

The house “can also be purchased with the Victorian mansion, ‘Maplecroft’, where Lizzie lived the rest of her life after she was acquitted,” according to the listing.

Maplecroft is also in Fall River and was built in 1887, McClatchy News previously reported. It’s listed on Zillow for $890,000.