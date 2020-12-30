Real estate agent killed while showing home, Nebraska cops say. ‘Our hearts are heavy’

Omaha, Nebraska, real estate agent Michael “Mickey” Sodoro was killed showing a rental home property, authorities say. Screengrab from NP Dodge Real Estate on Facebook.

Authorities say a Nebraska real estate agent was killed while showing a property, news outlets report.

Michael “Mickey” Sodoro went missing Monday in Omaha and his body was found in a rental home property the next day, according to the Omaha World-Herald reported. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Sodora, 70, was shot to death, the newspaper reported.

Sodoro’s truck was found about a mile away from the rental property using OnStar, authorities told KMTV.

On Wednesday, Ross S. Lorello III was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death, WOWT reported. Investigators learned Sodoro met with Lorello to show him the property, the news outlet reported.

NP Dodge Real Estate, where Sodoro worked for 27 years, mourned his death in a Facebook post.

“We express our deepest condolences to the Mickey Sodoro family,” the company wrote. “Our hearts are heavy for the pain and suffering his unexpected death has caused them. Family was of the utmost importance to Mickey, and they were the reason he worked so hard. He was truly passionate about his work and colleagues, and that showed through in his dedication to both.”

Authorities have not released information about a motive for the killing.

Initially, authorities urged real estate agents to show homes in pairs until the investigation revealed more information, the KETV reported.

“It’s kind of creepy, kind of scary knowing a murder’s happened in our neighborhood,” Becki Stolp, a neighbor to the property, told the news outlet.