‘The Office’ is leaving Netflix. Here are multiple ways you can watch the hit show

Netflix will no longer have the rights in 2021 to “The Office,” the beloved mockumentary that is still widely popular years after its run on NBC concluded.

“The Office” was the most-watched live-action show on Netflix this year, Variety reported. In 2019, it was Netflix’s most viewed licensed TV show, according to People.

The Steve Carell-led comedy, which aired from 2005 to 2013, remains a widely talked about show. Its subreddit was the most popular TV comedy page “by community activity” in 2020, Reddit announced earlier this month.

But Netflix, which has helped the show maintain its popularity, loses the rights to it beginning Jan. 1.

How can you watch “The Office” once it leaves Netflix?

Peacock

NBCUniversal gained the rights to “The Office” in June 2019 beginning in 2021. The show will head to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service that launched earlier this year.

But there’s a catch.

Only the first two seasons of the show will be free on Peacock. You’ll have to pay for a subscription to continue watching the pranks Jim pulls on Dwight and Michael’s cringe-worthy moments.

Peacock’s ad-supported service is $4.99 per month, and its ad-free version is $9.99 a month. Both offer a seven-day free trial.

And there are some Dunder Mifflin surprises in store on Peacock. In addition to the nearly 200 episodes, Peacock will feature new footage, deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, according to Deadline.

“Having ‘The Office’ back in the NBC family opens up access to a lot of extra content that we originally shot,” Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of the show, said in a statement. “The experience on Peacock should feel like a celebration of ‘The Office’ for fans.”

Peacock is supported on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, gaming consoles and more.

Other ways to watch

Owning the complete series of “The Office” may be enticing for some viewers who don’t want to pay for another streaming service.

You can find the digital version of the series for $29.99 on iTunes and Vudu.

Prefer to physically own the series? Amazon is selling the complete series on DVD for $49.96.

But if you hope “The Office” makes a quick return to Netflix or another streaming service acquires the rights, you’re out of luck. NBCUniversal has the rights to “The Office” for the next five years.