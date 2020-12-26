Joe Biden demands Trump stop ‘abdicating responsibility’ and sign COVID-19 relief bill

NEW YORK — President-elect Joe Biden Saturday demanded President Donald Trump sign the $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill and a year-end spending bill to keep the government from shutting down.

“President Trump should make sure millions of Americans can keep food on the table and a roof over their heads this holiday season,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden pointed out that Trump’s stubborn refusal to sign the stimulus bill means 10 million Americans will lose jobless benefits Saturday. An eviction ban will expire on New Year’s Eve.

Military families won’t get needed payments if the so-called omnibus spending bill isn’t signed.

“This abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences,” Biden said. “This bill is critical. It needs to be signed now.

Trump has so far refused to sign the sprawling stimulus bill even though his own White House negotiators gave it their blessing.

The stimulus bill, which came after months of haggling was passed by wide bipartisan majorities.

Trump says he wants the $600 direct payments to Americans raised to $2,000, even though his own Republican allies insisted on the smaller figure.

The president also says he doesn’t like some of the foreign aid provisions in the year-end spending bill even though his White House proposed