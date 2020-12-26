Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

The Associated Press

ROCKFORD, Ill.

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

  Comments  

National

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

December 26, 2020 9:04 PM

National

New York state probes possibly fraudulently obtained vaccines

National

122 New Yorkers died of COVID on Christmas: Cuomo

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service