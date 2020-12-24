‘This is ridiculous.’ Best Buy kicks out Missouri city official over mask, video shows

A Missouri city council member was kicked out of a Best Buy after he was accused of refusing to wear a mask, video shows.

Chesterfield city councilman Tom DeCampi is accused of refusing to leave the store for not wearing a face covering. The city released body cam video this week of DeCampi walking out of the Best Buy as a police officer arrived on Nov. 28.

The video shows DeCampi introduce himself to the officer and offer a handshake, which the officer didn’t return. DeCampi told police he was leaving, but they ordered DeCampi to stay and provide identification information while they took a report.

“I don’t know why we have to get called out here when you’re a city councilman,” the police officer said. “This is ridiculous.”

A Best Buy manager told police that DeCampi was “absolutely defiant” and approaching customers without a mask. St. Louis County requires face masks in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the city of Chesterfield says police won’t enforce the order except when customers refuse to leave businesses.

“Regardless of what I personally believe, you’ve got to follow these rules and he knew,” the manager told police. “We told him multiple times, ‘Sir, you cannot do this.’”

Then the officer told the manager that DeCampi is a city councilman.

“I can’t believe that’s a councilman,” the manager replies.

DeCampi told KTVI he entered the store after his son and noticed security telling the 19-year-old to leave. DeCampi said his son forgot a mask and they left the store, KTVI reported.

“I think with my son and a lot of other younger people there is some confusion because there is not an actual ordinance or law in St. Louis County or in the municipalities,” DeCampi told KTVI.

St. Louis County issued orders in July requiring masks indoors. Best Buy posted signs on doors requiring customers to wear a face covering.

Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation apologized in a statement.

“When individuals take it upon themselves to defy the requirements that local businesses implement in order to stay safe and open during this pandemic, it not only impacts these businesses and their employees, it reflects poorly on the city of Chesterfield,” Nation said. “I believe that elected officials should set the very best example for our employees and citizens and I sincerely apologize on behalf of the city for the manner in which this individual councilmember’s behavior reflects on the city.”