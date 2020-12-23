Porch pirate hit several Missouri towns — while delivering packages for Amazon, cops say

St. Charles County Courthouse St. Charles County Courts

A woman making deliveries for Amazon was stealing packages while on her route, several Missouri police agencies say.

Alyssa George, 22, is charged with stealing after she nabbed packages from several homes across St. Charles County on Dec. 15 and 16, according to probable cause statements from O’Fallon, Wentzville and St. Charles County police.

George and a colleague were on their Southland Parcel route delivering packages for Amazon when the pair stopped to take packages that had already been delivered on residents’ porches, police said.

A woman later identified as George was caught on video taking packages in O’Fallon and Dardenne Prairie, and one such video — recorded on a Nest camera — showed her arriving as the passenger in an Enterprise truck, according to police.

After releasing an image from the Nest camera, police received phone calls and social media messages identifying the woman in the video as George.

Southland Parcel confirmed to police that George and her colleague had been assigned a delivery route in the area and delivered packages in an Enterprise truck on Dec. 15. Amazon also confirmed the pair’s employment, police say.

The Amazon representative also showed police a photo of George arriving to work wearing the same sweatshirt as the woman in surveillance images and video provided by victims and witnesses.

George is also accused of stealing packages from several homes in Wentzville on Dec. 16.

About 20 packages were stolen over the two days, KSDK reported.

Among the stolen items were an Instapot, Christmas lights, a Weber Grill accessory kit and a couple pairs of pants.

Police described George as “uncooperative” when officials tried to contact her, adding that she hadn’t showed up for work and wouldn’t answer her door for police.

Officials also said the Illinois resident is “no longer employed by Amazon.”

Her colleague has not been charged, according to KSDK.

St. Charles County is just northwest of St. Louis.