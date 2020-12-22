Danny Elfman, Bridget Fonda sell hauntingly stunning California mansion. Take a look

Composer Danny Elfman and actor Bridget Fonda have sold their century-old Los Angeles mansion for $8.75 million. Above is a picture leading into the home’s theater. Screen grab from Realtor.com/The Beverly Hills Estates Inc

Oscar-nominated composer Danny Elfman and actor Bridget Fonda have sold their eccentric century-old Los Angeles home to “Riverdale” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for $8.75 million, Variety reports.

The Italian Renaissance-style mansion with a rustic “oh-no-I’m-about-ready-to-be-trapped-in-a-fancy-horror-movie” type of feel is in Fremont Place, near Hancock Park.

“There’s also a two-story living room with a stone fireplace, a lavish dining room under gold ceilings, a mint-green family room full of French windows and doors, a breakfast nook with checkered tile floors and a recording studio lined with velvet drapes,” the Los Angeles Times said in describing the house’s utterly unique interior.

Entry way. Screen grab from Realtor.com/The Beverly Hills Estates Inc

Upstairs, the primary suite with a large walk-in closet rounds out the six-bedroom, eight-bathroom chateau. The 8,000-square-foot estate also has a detached guesthouse, gym, loggia and pool.

Elfman is one of the most widely known film/television composers in Hollywood and has been nominated for an Academy Award four times, has two Emmy Awards and six Saturn Awards.

Fonda is a retired actor known for her roles in “Single White Female,” “The Godfather Part III,” and “Jackie Brown,” and has a Golden Globe Award and Emmy Award nomination.

Dramatic sitting room. Screen grab from Realtor.com/The Beverly Hills Estates Inc

Green sitting room. Screen grab from Realtor.com/The Beverly Hills Estates Inc

Actress Bridget Fonda, left, and her husband, musician Danny Elfman arrive at the premiere of the feature film “Taking Woodstock” in Los Angeles on Aug. 4, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg) DAN STEINBERG ASSOCIATED PRESS