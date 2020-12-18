Chick-fil-A fulfills special request from boy with autism, Texas mom says

A Texas mother helped spread awareness for autism by detailing how a Chick-fil-A in Texas fulfilled a special request from her son at the restaurant. AP

A Texas mom showed her gratefulness this week after a Chick-fil-A restaurant accommodated her son’s unique order.

Marlee Olivarez said her 8-year-old son, Matthew, has a high-functioning form of autism and does not like food touching one another because of “sensory overload,” according to KVEO.

When they went to a Chick-fil-A in Edinburg on Tuesday, staff was puzzled at her son’s order — a breakfast bowl, but with the eggs, chicken, hash browns and cheese all separated, Olivarez wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant “gladly” fulfilled Matthew’s request, Olivarez said, and the manager later came up to the mother.

“Out of the many years I’ve been working for Chick-fil-A, I have never heard or seen anyone ask for this item separated. I’m curious, is there a reason why?” the manager asked, according to Olivarez.

Olivarez explained her son’s autism to the manager, who she went on to applaud in her post.

“His response, ‘I am so glad you shed some light to me and the employees today and thank you all so much for coming. Please do not hesitate to ask for it like this again,’” the mom posted.

“Thank you Chick-fil-A Edinburg for politely asking and understanding something someone might see as annoying or inconvenient and making Matthew his breakfast in a way that he would eat it and not have an overload with the different textures,” she continued.

The manager, Sam Guardiola, told KVEO that Olivarez’s response to his inquiry gave him goosebumps.

“I know Chick-fil-A is about guest service, customer service, and striving to do the best for our guest and so it was just something so natural to do for her,” he said. “When she was so grateful for it, well, it just encouraged the whole team to do an even better job.”

Olivarez wrote in a later post she was “overwhelmed with joy & gratitude” after the positive messages she received from her viral post.