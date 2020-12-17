LEGO boxes intercepted in Kentucky hid pounds of meth, federal officials say

Packaged methamphetamine was discovered inside LEGO boxes traveling internationally, according to the U.S. Customs Office.

Federal investigators made the discovery in Louisville after intercepting the package being shipped from the Netherlands to Los Angeles, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chicago Field Office said.

Officers opened the Marvel LEGO boxes and did not find any bricks resembling Spider-Man. Instead, they found “two bags of tan rock-like substances concealed inside,” federal officials said.

The substances were meth — 3.5 pounds of it, worth an estimated $17,500, according to the Twitter post.

Officials did not say if they have made any arrests in their investigation.

It’s not the first time meth has been discovered inside a LEGO box.

In 2019, a child found 3.2 pounds of meth inside a LEGO box that was purchased at a thrift store in South Carolina, McClatchy News previously reported. The meth was worth an estimated $40,000.