Fruit-scented wrapping paper? Del Monte is giving some away Thursday. What to know

Christmas is just around the corner and Del Monte Fresh Produce wants to help sweeten the holiday season with some scented wrapping paper.

The best part? It’s free.

Del Monte is giving away free pineapple- and banana-scented wrapping paper on Thursday. Del Monte Fresh Produce

Starting Thursday, the food production and distribution company is giving away sheets of scented wrapping paper that smell like bananas and pineapples, Del Monte said in a news release.

The green holiday-themed wrapping papers come in two scents, banana and pineapple, and each features the corresponding fruit against a backdrop of falling snowflakes.

The wrapping paper is green and holiday-themed. Del Monte Fresh Produce

Getting your free sheets is easy: Starting at 9 a.m. ET on Dec. 17, just send an email to fun@freshdelmonte.com with your home mailing address.

From there, Del Monte will ship you sheets of both styles while supplies last, the company said.

To be eligible, you must live in the United States. The free wrapping papers are first-come, first-served.

“We are excited to offer a way for our consumers to brighten up their Decembers with this fun, interactive scented wrapping paper,” Pablo Rivero, vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “We think of our consumers like family, and being a part of their holiday traditions is something we’ve always been proud of. Helping them wrap their gifts to match their favorite fruits this year is the cherry on top for our brand.”

