National
What happens when a chain saw starts by itself and slices a user? 82,000 get recalled
Chain saws that start by themselves aren’t a horror movie creation, but an obvious safety hazard. That’s why Black & Decker on Wednesday recalled 82,000 Craftsman CMECSP610 10-inch corded chain saws with extension poles.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The chain saw can start unexpectedly without operation of the switch when the extension cord adapter is connected upside down, posing a laceration hazard.”
And that surprise start and ensuing laceration has happened to one user, according to Craftsman.
This involves model CMECSP610 with date codes 2019-40 through 2020-35, which would be on the underside of the handle base.
Craftsman wants customers to contact it for a free repair kit either by calling 855-237-6848, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time or e-mailing recall@sbdinc.com.
Comments