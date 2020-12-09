Boy takes Range Rover on a joy ride, NYC cops say. His appetite for cookies ended it

New York police say a 12-year-old boy who took his 7-year-old cousin on a multi-state joyride may have been inspired by a social media challenge. Screengrab from NBC New York

Two children are home safe after taking their parent’s SUV on an 100-plus mile joyride to the New Jersey-Delaware border, New York City police say.

A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old cousin were found “in good condition” at a New Jersey rest stop on Monday, hours after a surveillance video showed them “climbing into a white Range Rover and driving away” from a home in central Queens earlier that morning, police told McClatchy News in a statement.

The kids were taken back to the NYPD’s 106th Precinct, where authorities say the boy told officers he was inspired by a social media challenge to drive a car until it ran out of gas, WCBS reported.

NYPD said it responded to a report of the stolen vehicle just before 9 a.m. Monday and later discovered how the children were involved, according to the statement. They were finally found along the New Jersey-Delaware line around 2:30 p.m., AMNY reported.

No injuries were reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser told WCBS. “You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else.”

Police managed to track down the children after one of them tried using a parent’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop, according to WNBC. The pair had taken the New Jersey Turnpike “all the way into Delaware” before they were stopped by local authorities, according to the news station.

A relative later thanked police but wouldn’t tell TV station WCBS how the 12-year-old learned to drive.

Police did not say if any charges will be filed.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER