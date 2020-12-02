Baby with umbilical cord still attached found crying in trash bag, Las Vegas cops say

A Las Vegas family found a crying newborn girl abandoned in a trash bag, Las Vegas police said. They are asking for help locating the mother. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A newborn baby with an umbilical cord still attached was found inside a trash bag by two children, Las Vegas police said.

The baby was found on Sunday after two children went to investigate the sound of crying and found the day-old baby girl abandoned in a trash bag at an apartment complex, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at a Tuesday news conference, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This has been a very long , stressful year for all of us and many have reached their breaking point,” Spencer said. “I tell you this because we are not here to judge this mother. We are here to find her and check on her well-being.”

The family that found the infant called 911 and the baby was taken to a hospital, Spencer said in a Facebook video. Las Vegas police are still searching for the mother of the newborn

“We need your help to locate the mother so we can check on her welfare,” Spencer said. “We also want your help to spread the word that we have a law in Nevada so we can prevent this type of incident from happening again.”

Nevada’s Safe Haven law allows anyone to surrender a baby up to 30 days old without being arrested or prosecuted.