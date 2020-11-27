Huge falling rock rolls over climber who escapes ‘serious injury,’ Colorado cops say

A climber narrowly escaped a large falling rock from crushing him, Colorado officials said.

The 36-year-old climber was going down a rock gully when a “substantial size rock” started falling, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The climber was able to take partial cover as the rock rolled over him,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sugarloaf Fire Protection District personnel arrived on scene and hiked into the area and located the injured climber and began providing first aid.”

Officials said the climber escaped “serious injury” after the rock fell.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group gave the climber medical care and walked him to an ambulance, the sheriff’s office said. The climber was then released after a two-hour rescue.

It’s not clear who contacted the rescuers.