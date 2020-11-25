Check out gorgeous Hawaiian retreat–with ‘floating’ dining hall–listed at $23 million

Of all the numerous features that stand out in a magnificent Hawaiian home on the market for $22.9 million, perhaps the “floating dining hall” that is encased in glass and surrounded by water stands out the most.

Perched above Kauna’oa Bay at the Mauna Kea Resort, the five-bedroom, seven-bath private retreat is separated into seven modern pavilions linked by tropical gardens and walkways. The home at 52-3617 Kuanaoa Uka Place in Kamuela, HI, sits on 2.14 acres with sweeping ocean views.

The estate’s style was inspired by the owner’s time in Tahiti.

“We wanted an open home, reminiscent of the traditional Hawaiian style and the style of home we lived in when we were young in Tahiti,” Claudia Huntington, a money manager at Capital Group, told The Bee in an email. “We also wanted a home that was an art form unto itself—so not just a structure, but an artful structure. (Architect) Mark de Reus brought us that in spades, from the water feature at the front entrance, to the ‘oculus’ water feature near the living hale, to the ‘stele’ features next to the citrus garden, to the shower gardens, to the fantastic ceilings in the dining hale and outdoor hale.”

With living areas spanning 6,664 square feet, the residence’s centerpiece is the floating, glass-walled dining room with its 10-foot bronzed-steel sliding pocket doors.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“As we worked with Mark de Reus in the original concept, we talked about places we’d been that had given us inspiration,” Huntington said. “We saw a home in Bali once that had a separate dining space surrounded by water, and Mark immediately took to that idea and incorporated it in the design to great effect. In fact, one of my favorite memories of the house is when we had the traditional Hawaiian blessing when the house was finished, one of our guests who was a young woman who had studied hula for many years, gave us a beautiful hula dance standing in the dining hale, with the windows wide open, and the guests watching her performance from the pool area. It was lovely.”

True to the Hawaiian lifestyle, the property offers perfect indoor-outdoor living spaces. A luxurious lap pool and other water features are an integral part of the design and connects the pavilions with the outdoor and indoor spaces.

“The climate in Hawaii is perfect for being able to enjoy this type of design,” said Huntington. “Views of the water are wonderful, and most of the structures have a view of the water. It’s a flexible home, and easy and comfortable for two people or 12 given the ability to have privacy in the various hales, but still have central gathering spaces. As a family member or guest walking to one’s own hale, it feels that it’s separate and private yet part of the whole.”

The primary bedroom pavilion features a study, sitting room, dressing areas, indoor baths and an outdoor shower garden. Two family and guest pavilions offer two bedrooms, two bathrooms with outdoor showers and a spacious sitting/entertainment room. And another large pavilion features an open kitchen and living area.

The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and overlooks a golf course that leads to the beach.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Asked about her favorite features—besides the dining hale—Huntington pointed to the ceilings in the dining and outdoor hale, “which are stepped ceilings and at night the lighting is amazing on these ceilings;” fine materials, such as travertine floors and ohia hardwood cabinetry, used throughout the home; a 25-meter pool “for serious swimming;” outdoor shower gardens; and “the amazing detail” found everywhere in the residence.

The house lends itself to displaying fine art, as well, she added.

Asked who might purchase her exquisite home, Huntington said:

“Someone who appreciates architectural art, if you will. Someone who really likes privacy and security but likes the convenience of being within a one-minute golf cart ride to a fabulous beach and golf courses. We have found that being very near the water, within earshot of it, but not right on the water is actually an advantage as it gives us more privacy, and less salt spray, and yet gives us the sound and the convenience of being extremely near things as well.”

The buyer will also appreciate Mauna Kea Resort’s history, the distance from the airport, and proximity to shops, schools and galleries in Waimea, she added.

Meanwhile, the luxury-home market is soaring, according to Steve Hurwitz of Hawai’i Life realtors who holds the listing.

“The current high-end real estate market is very strong,” Hurwitz said. “Most areas along the Kona-Kohala Coast are experiencing record sales numbers and dwindling inventory since July, because of the pandemic.”

He’s seen home-buying activity pick up due to a combination of:

West Coast buyers trying to find a safer place to ride out the Covid-19 pandemic (the rural area has seen relatively low infection numbers);

Mainland buyers deciding to send their kids to the local private schools because of Covid-19;

Mainland buyers who realize that travel all over the world is not as appealing right now, so they want a safe place where they can come for longer stays and call it their own;

Local buyers trying to secure a long-term housing solution before all the mainland buyers drive up the prices

Huntington’s great-grandfather was Henry Huntington, who founded the city of Huntington Beach in Orange County, California.