Tamales sold and served nationwide might have plastic, USDA public health alert warns

The third USDA public health alert in just over a month about a not-food-in-your-food situation involves Tucson Tamales, tomatoes and plastic.

As described by the USDA, Tucson Tamales found hard plastic in cans of diced tomatoes in puree the company got from an unnamed supplier. This puree might have been used to make various Tucson Tamales from Oct. 22 through Nov. 9. The tamales were sold online and by distributors to retailers and restaurants.

Because these tamales might have gone to stores and restaurants, they were packed in different ways.

Tucscon Tamale Green Chile Pork & Cheese Tamale USDA

Tucson Tamale Green Chile Pork & Cheese Tamales

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ In packs of two tamales, lot Nos. F20303, F20307 and F20302 and sell by dates of 10/29/22, 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

▪ In cases with six packages with two tamales each, lot Nos. F20303 and F20307 and sell by dates 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

▪ In cases with eight individually packed tamales, lot Nos. F20307 and F20314 and sell by dates of 11/03/22 and 11/10/22.

▪ In cases of 30 tamales, lot Nos. F20303 and F20307 and sell by dates of 10/30/22 and 11/03/22.

Tucscon Tamale Green Chile Chicken Tamales

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

▪ In cases of six packages with two tamales each, lot Nos. F20309 and F20296 and sell by dates of 10/23/22 and 11/05/22.

▪ In cases of cases containing eight individually packed tamales, lot Nos. F20296 and F20309 and sell by dates of 10/23/22 and 11/05/22.

▪ In cases of 30 tamales, lot No. F20296 and sell by date of 10/23/22.

Tucscon Tamale Green Chile Chicken Tamale USDA

The tamales should be tossed in the trash or returned to the store. Those with questions can call Sherry Martin, CEO of Tucson Tamale Wholesale Co., at 520-398-6282.