Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Singer The Weeknd is ‘ecstatic’ about headlining 2021 Super Bowl halftime show

Three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Three-time Grammy winner The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Rob Grabowski Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

“Starboy” crooner The Weeknd is headed to the Super Bowl stage as headliner of the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday.

The big game will broadcast live from Tampa, Florida on Feb. 7.

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position,” The Weeknd said in a statement, according to People magazine. “I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

This year’s show will be a far cry from Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pre-pandemic flashback: Two of the hottest women on the planet (that would be Jennifer Lopez and Shakira) headlined the glitzy, high-energy halftime festivities.

Read Next

Roughly a month later, the world would be shut down due to COVID-19.

Despite the fact that cases are still on the rise in the United States, the NFL has high hopes for the big event.

“#PepsiHalftime Show on @CBS featuring @theweeknd is sure to be nothing short of transcendent,” the organization tweeted.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Miami Herald staff writer Madeleine Marr contributed to this story.

Read Next
Profile Image of Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia Kenney
Tanasia is a national Real-Time reporter based in Atlanta covering Georgia, Mississippi and the southeastern U.S. She’s an alumna of Kennesaw State University and joined McClatchy in 2020.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service