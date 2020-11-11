Ariana Grande launches a new animal rescue shelter in California. Here’s what to know

Ariana Grande has a few dogs of her own. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pop singer Ariana Grande announced Wednesday that she’s opening a new animal rescue center in California.

Grande, who has rescue dogs of her own, is launching Orange Twins Rescue, based in Los Angeles. She wrote on social media that she was “happy, proud and excited” about the new project and that the website will be launching soon.

The 27-year-old singer already has a few dogs and is a vegan, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. She has a Beagle-Chihuahua named Toulouse, who she travels with and has appeared in her “Seven Rings” music video.

Grande released her sixth studio album “Positions” two weeks ago and it landed at number one on Billboard’s 200 chart, making it her fifth album to do so.

Fans of Grande quickly reacted to the news on social media.

“This is seriously the sweetest thing,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Hope this inspires everyone to rescue, adopt and donate to rescues all around the world. Thank you for this.”

“I recently just took in a stray cat I love her [so much,]” another fan wrote on Twitter. “[Thank you] so much for doing this Ariana, the animals need to be loved.”

“Thank you so much for doing this website and promoting rescuing and not buying!” a Twitter user replied.