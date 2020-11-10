National
Tattered Christmas tree in Cincinnati dubbed a ‘metaphor for 2020.’ But some love it
Cincinnati became the talk of social media Tuesday, after word spread it had erected a live version of the sad, tattered Christmas tree seen in the perennial “A Charlie Brown Christmas” TV special.
The tree — a twisted, gap-filled 65-foot Norway Spruce — showed up over the weekend at downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square. And it was quickly dubbed “a physical metaphor for 2020” on social media, with countless Charlie Brown memes and jokes about using toilet paper for tassel.
There has even been talk of a commemorative “terrible tree” T-shirt.
Fountain Square officials agreed the tree was less than ideal, posting on Facebook: “2020 has been a rough year for all of us, including our tree.”
Rather than give up on it, Fountain Square staff said they intended to make the tree “fluffed up and beautified” with decorations.
Some people suggested leaving it as is, however, to symbolize a bad year that included a pandemic, widespread civil unrest and a divisive presidential election.
“I love this tree, it has personality that’s fitting for 2020. Like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree,” Angela Honnigford posted on the Fountain Square Facebook page.
“I love everything about this. We all needed this tree,” Christen Maria wrote.
“Please keep it as is. It would make the perfect 2020 Christmas card. My family standing in front of it drinking directly from a box of wine would really sum up the year,” Laura Lukasik Pipitone posted.
Here’s what others are saying about the tree on social media.
