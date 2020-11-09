National
Walmart shoplifting suspects drag bystander with U-Haul while fleeing, Georgia cops say
Shoplifting suspects dragged a pedestrian with a U-Haul as they fled from a Walmart parking lot in Georgia, officials say.
The men didn’t stop after striking a bystander on Saturday night, the Suwanee Police Department said in a news release. The person was dragged roughly 100 yards and died, Lt. Robert Thompson told WXIA.
The deceased pedestrian was identified as 42-year-old Christian Gutierrez of Sugar Hill, Georgia.
Police say Gutierrez died near a Walmart in Suwanee, a city in Gwinnett County about 30 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.
Earlier that night, two unidentified men were accused of shoplifting inside the store, police say. While escaping Walmart’s anti-theft officers, police say, the pair got into the van and tried to leave the area.
Now, officers say they are looking for the men and U-Haul involved in the hit-and-run. The van has an Arizona license plate with the possible tag number AJ38446, according to police.
People with information are asked to call the police department at 770-945-8995 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Walmart didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.
