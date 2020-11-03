Coach-turned-pastor charged with statutory rape of student, Louisiana police say

A former high school basketball coach-turned-pastor faces criminal charges after admitting to having sex with a student in 2007, Louisiana police say. FOTO ARCHIVO

The former coach of a Baton Rouge high school basketball team and now-pastor in Mississippi is behind bars on a statutory rape charge, according to Louisiana authorities.

Todd Foster, 52, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after his Nov. 2 arrest for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jail records show he was released on $25,000 bond just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Ascension Parish deputies launched an investigation into the case Oct. 8 and learned Foster had confessed to a friend that “he had sexual intercourse” with a student at his home in 2007. Foster was a teacher at the Christian Life Academy in Baton Rouge at the time and head coach of the boys’ basketball team, according to authorities.

The alleged victim was a 16-year-old female whose brother was formerly coached by Foster, The Advocate reported, citing a 2017 sheriff’s report.

Foster and his wife relocated to McComb, Mississippi, where they were both pastors at The Well Church, WABF 9 reported.

Last month, the couple announced they would take a one-month sabbatical to give them “a time of rest” before ultimately agreeing to step down as lead pastors, according to a church announcement posted online.

“There are certainly many unknowns, but we are humbly submitting to and trusting Jesus to shepherd The Well as we depend upon Him every moment,” church leaders wrote. “Additionally, we will have ongoing support from our Overseers throughout this transition.”

