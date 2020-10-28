5-year-old weighed just 7 pounds when she died, GA cops say. Her parents face charges

A married couple whose 5-year-old daughter allegedly weighed only 7 pounds when she died earlier this year now face charges connected to her murder, according to Georgia authorities.

Hall County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jerrail Mickens, 31, and Porscha Mickens, 29, at their Buford home Tuesday on charges of felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children. Both were taken into custody without incident, the department said in a news release.

The couple’s daughter, Kylie Mickens, was hospitalized in early June after her parents said she became unresponsive, police say.

Authorities said the girl weighed “approximately seven pounds” at the time and was moved to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Scottish Rite Hospital where she died June 8. Police confirmed to McClatchy News that the child weighed 7 pounds.

Investigators launched a four-month investigation into the case that included interviews, a search of the Mickens’ home and an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office. The Hall County Division of Family and Children Services was also alerted.

The medical examiner later ruled Kylie’s death a homicide, with her autopsy revealing she died from “dehydration and malnutrition due to medical neglect,” authorities said.

The Mickens were booked into the Hall County Jail on Tuesday where they remain held without bond, online jail records show.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

