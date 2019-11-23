Governor: Alabama sheriff shot, killed in line of duty

Alabama’s governor says a county sheriff has been fatally shot in the line of duty.

Gov. Kay Ivey says Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was killed Saturday. Details of the shooting were not immediately released, but Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Williams “was tragically killed this evening in the line of duty.”

She called Williams a “pillar of the community” and offered prayers and sympathy to his family and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department. The county is southwest of Montgomery, the state’s capital.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 8:15 p.m. and that investigators were headed to an area near a convenience store.